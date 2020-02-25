A reported ceasefire between the Zionist entity and Islamic Jihad Resistance movement in Gaza appeared to be holding on Tuesday morning after seemingly marking the end to the latest Israeli aggression on the besieged strip.

A senior official in the Palestinian resistance movement said a ceasefire with the Zionist occupation in Gaza came into effect on Monday night.

Ihsan Ataya, a senior Islamic Jihad leader based in Lebanon told Xinhua over telephone that the ceasefire came into effect at 11:30 p.m. local time (2130 GMT) on Monday following Egyptian and international mediation.

“It was agreed that the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip is mutual and synchronous,” he said, adding that his group’s members “will respond to any breach or violation of the ceasefire.”

Israeli occupation soldiers killed an Islamic Jihad fighter on Sunday with a bulldozer dragging and mutilating his body near Gaza fence with the occupied territories. Four other fighters were injured in the attack. The Palestinian resistance group described the Israeli attack as a savage crime and retaliated by launching rockets at the occupied territories on Sunday evening.

Israeli warplanes, for its part, targeted Damascus early on Monday, killing two Islamic Jihad commanders.

Source: Agencies