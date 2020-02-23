Turkey’s defense ministry announced that one Turkish soldier died on Saturday after shelling by Syrian army units on the last terrorist holdout of Idlib.

It is worth noting that Turkey has supported the terrorist groups in northern Syria against the national army and the citizens since the beginning of the crisis.

According to SANA, Syrian Arab Army units, during their continuous operations against terrorism in the countryside of Idlib and Aleppo, destroyed, with precision rocket strikes, terrorist groups’ headquarters, equipment and vehicles.

