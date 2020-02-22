The General Command of the Army and the Armed Force on Saturday asserted that any violation of the Syrian airspace will be dealt with as an external military aggression and will confront it.

The General Command confirms that any breach of the Syrian airspace will be dealt with as an external military aggression and orders have been given to the air force and air defense to confront it by the available means, a military source told SANA.

The source said that any aircraft violates the Syrian airspace will be dealt with as a hostile military target that will not be allowed to fly in our airspace and will be pursued at the moment of its discovery and crushed once it penetrates our airspace.

Source: SANA