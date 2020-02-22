The spokesman for Iran’s Election Headquarters said the process of vote counting is underway, expressing hope that the final results of the Friday elections in larger cities would be announced by Saturday evening or Sunday.

“The colleagues in all polling stations are counting votes and drafting minutes,” Sayyed Esmaeil Mousavi said on Saturday.

Mousavi also announced the names of 35 candidates who seized the highest vote rate in the parliamentary elections as Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf topped the list of conservatives.

Source: Tasnim News Agency