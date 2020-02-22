The Lebanese Health Minister Dr. Hamad Hasan denied rumors about more case of coronavirus infection in Lebanon, clarifying that the two specimens reported in Nabatyeh were mere medical checks for the sake of reassurance.

During a visit to Nabatiyeh and Sidon public hospitals, Dr. Hasan underlined the importance of responsible dealing responsibly with the crisis, calling on the Lebanese citizens, especially the social media users, to avoid circulating “the needless and unjustifiable” panic.

Source: Al-Manar English Website