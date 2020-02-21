President of the Republic, General Michel Aoun, on Friday told UN Special Coordinator, Jan Kubic, that “Addressing the economic and financial conditions in the country will be one of the Government’s priorities, after gaining confidence from the Parliament”, especially since the Government, which makes up one solidarity working group, is determined to achieve what is required in these delicate conditions, that Lebanon is going through.

President Aoun met Kubic, who was accompanied by a delegation, in the presence on Former Minister, Salim Jreisatti, today at Baabda Palace.

The President stressed that “One of the most important battles, which the Government will fight, is that against corruption”, noting that this will coincide with the formations in institutions and agencies concerned, which contributes to achieving the desired reform.

Moreover, the President assured the UN coordinator that treatments are in place for the current financial and economic conditions, in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund delegation, to take the appropriate measures, pointing out that measures to be taken are aiming to protect the monetary conditions, and preserving the rights and interests of Lebanese citizens.

President Aoun also expressed hope that the Syrian refugee issue, will be among the files that will be mentioned in the Quarterly report, on the implementation of Resolution 1701, at the Security Council’s next session, next March. The President stressed that stability in the South is continuous, despite recent developments in Syria and Iraq.

From his side, Mr. Kubic congratulated President Aoun on forming the new Government, and its gaining confidence. Kubic also affirmed UN support for the reforms which the Government intends to take, indicating that he would report the reality of Resolution 1701, to the Security Council. Kubic also said that he would visit numerous countries concerned with the Lebanese situation.

President Michel Aoun met MP, Elias Abou Saab, and deliberated with him recent political developments.

The meeting also tackled latest economic and financial developments, in the country.

Source: NNA