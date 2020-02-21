The Yemeni religious scholars affirmed on Thursday their rejection wholly the US president Trump’s conspiracy deal “that aimed at targeting the Palestinian issue”.

The scholars condemned, at the end of the expanded conference held in Sanaa, some Arab countries’ stances that support normalization of ties with the Zionist enemy.

The conference called on the Arab and Islamic nation’s people to stand united and move to back the Palestinian resistance and its people to liberate it territory form Zionist entity and defend the holy places.

The scholars denounced the negative position by the Sudanese authorities to open its airspace for the Zionist enemy’s flights.

The statement denounced the blatant interference by the US in the affairs of Arab and Islamic countries and repeated its attacks against the Arab nation and it leaders, stressed on the importance of leaving the US troops from the Arab region.

The scholars praised the Yemeni army and popular forces’ triumphs against the Saudi-led aggression coalition and its mercenaries in Nehm, Jawf and Marib.

They called on the Yemeni people to stand united and back the Yemeni army with fighters and food convoy to the battle fronts to confront the aggression and its plots that target Yemen.

Source: Al-Manar English Website