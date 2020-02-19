The Secretary General of Palestine’s Islamic Jihad Movement, Ziab Nakhala, stressed on Wednesday that “Deal of the Century”, held in Washington, was now over, adding that no one of the Palestinians attended the conference to approve the US plan.



During a videotaped speech delivered at a national conference held by the Islamic Jihad Movement in Gaza City, Nakhala said that enemy threats “will never frighten, nor intimidate us. It will neither make us accept or give up our historical rights in Palestine and Jerusalem.”

“We only have the resistance choice against the Israeli enemy,” Nakhala pointed out, emphasizing that any Zionist aggression in Gaza will be confronted unprecedentedly.

“Our people still believe that Palestine is our right, and Jerusalem is still our destiny for jihad,” he said.

Commenting on the Israeli policy of assassinations against Palestinian resistance fighters and leaders, Nakhala said such policy will not force our people to give up their rights, nor will it break down the resistance. “We will respond to any assassination at once,” Nakhala added.

Source: Al-Manar English Website