Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah welcomed Iran’s Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani, discussing with him the latest developments.

The meeting reviewed all the possible means of coping with the political, security and economic challenges.

Sayyed Nasrallah stressed Sunday that the region has to face the political, military and economic threats posed by the United States “which ushered an open confrontation with the resistance forces.”

Source: Al-Manar English Website