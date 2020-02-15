Saudi-led coalition committed horrible massacre on Saturday as its warplanes struck the area where a Saudi-led fighter jet was downed a day earlier.

The strike took place as dozens of Yemeni civilians were gathering near the debris of the downed fighter jet, Yemeni sources was quoted as saying by Yemen’s Al-Massirah TV.

Yemeni health ministry said dozens of Yemenis were martyred or injured, noting that aid staff can’t reach the site of the strike due to continuous flights of Saudi-led warplanes.

A Saudi-led fighter jet was downed earlier on Friday by a Yemeni surface-to-air missile in the northwestern province of Al-Jawf.

Source: Al-Massirah