The Syrian military units continued advancing in the western sand southern countryside of Aleppo, regaining control over Al-Atareb and several other areas.

Al-Manar correspondent reported that the Syrian army is cleansing all the areas which indirectly pose terrorist threats against Aleppo-Damascus highway.

The correspondent had also reported that most of towns which directly overlook Aleppo-Damascus International Highway were regained by the Syrian military army.

Source: SANA