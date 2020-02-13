Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq prominent opposition group Sheikh Hussein Al-Daihi stressed that the Bahraini regime is committing a crime by keeping the group’s leader Sheikh Ali Salman in prison.

In an interview with Al-Manar, Sheikh Al-Daihi said that prisoning Sheikh Salman, who was handed a life sentence by the Bahraini court, represents an ethical crisis for the ruling Al-Khalifa regime.

“Prisoning Sheikh Salman is the most major fault committed by the regime. It’s a crime,” Sheikh Al-Daihi told Al-Manar’s Panorama Today.

He stressed, meanwhile, that the Bahraini regime did not fulfilled the goals behind prisoning Sheikh Salman, stressing that the secretary general of Al-Wefaq is still determined, patient and honored.

Al-Daihi reiterated that the key to any solution in Bahrain starts by releasing Sheikh Ali Salman, noting that this stance is not only voiced by Al-Wefaq but by many opposition groups, including leftists.

On the ninth anniversary of February 14th Revolution in Bahrain, Sheikh Al-Daihi revealed that there was a Kuwaiti attempt to mediate between the regime and the opposition, but noted that the attempt had failed.

On Palestine, Al-Wefaq official reiterated the group’s stance, stressing that the Bahrainis stand by the Palestinian people and consider Palestine as the central cause of the Muslim nation.

Source: Al-Manar TV