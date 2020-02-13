Islamic Jihad Palestinian resistance movement called on Palestinians to mobilize in a bid to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque and other holy sites across Palestine.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Islamic Jihad urged Palestinian people to head for the holy mosque and to perform Dawn Prayer (Al-Fajr) there.

“Those who can’t reach Al-Aqsa Mosque can head for Al-Ibrahimi Mosque (Abraham’s Mosque) and other major mosques,” the statement said, noting that the move comes in support of the holy sites and in a bid to voice rejection to US’ plan called “Deal of the Century”.

The call is part of the “The great Dawn” campaign which has been since last month. The campaign aims at supporting Palestinians who are stationed at Al-Aqsa Mosque amid repressive measures by occupation authorities.

Source: Palestinian media