Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah will appear in an interview tonight (Thursday), marking forty days on martyrdom of powerful Iranian commander Qassem Suleimani.

The interview with Sayyed Nasrallah to be aired via Iran’s IRIB TV1 (Shabake 1) at 10:00 p.m. Tehran time – 08:30 p.m. Beirut time. Al-Manar will also broadcast the interview.

Martyr Suleimani was assassinated alongside Deputy Commander of Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi paramilitary force Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis in a US strike on Baghdad International Airport on January 3. The strike was ordered by President Donald Trump, the Pentagon announced.

Sayyed Nasrallah will talk in the interview about his special relation with the former commander of IRGC’s Quds Force, Unews agency reported on Wednesday.

The interview will tackle the role of Suleimani in the war against ISIL in Syria and Iraq.

Sayyed Nasrallah is expected to talk about the moment he knew that commanders Suleimani and Al-Muhndis were martyred, Unews reported, adding that Hezbollah S.G. will also reveal the content of a message delivered by martyr Suleimani from Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei to Sayyed Nasrallah during the 2006 July War.

Source: Al-Manar and Unews