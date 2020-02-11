Hezbollah Deputy SG Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the central cause of the Umma is Palestine, adding that the main cause of the woes of the nation is the Israeli occupation.

Addressing the attendants at the ceremony held by the Islamic Scholars Gathering to mark the 41st anniversary Sheikh Qassem pointed out that the practical choice to face the Zionist occupation is resistance, emphasizing that the Palestinian people has overthrown Trump’s deal since its preliminary conference in Bahrain.

His eminence considered that the Trump’s announcement of the “deal of the century” was meager as it failed to gain the approval of any Palestinian party, reiterating that the plan was born dead.

Sheikh Qassem added that Iran has always supported the resistance movements in the whole region since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 to regain the national rights and dignity, stressing that US assassinated General Qassem Suleimani to weaken all the axis of resistance, but that the million-man funerals and rallies in Iran and Iraq frustrated the American scheme.

Source: Al-Manar English Website