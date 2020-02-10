The terrorists’ sources reported that a number of Turkish soldiers were either killed or injured by the rocketry attack launched by the Syrian army on Taftanaz airport in the northeastern countryside of Idlib.

Five Turkish soldiers were killed on Monday by Syrian army artillery fire in the northwestern province of Idlib, according to Turkey’s defense ministry which added that another five soldiers were wounded.

The sources added that a Turkish artillery launcher was also destroyed in the attack.

Meanwhile, the Syrian army continued advancing in Aleppo countryside, regaining control over a number of villages and most of Damascus-Aleppo highway.

Source: Al-Manar English Website