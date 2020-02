Head of the Kuwaiti Umma Council, Marzouk Al-Ghanem, expressed his firm rejection of the US Mideast plan during an urgent meeting for the Arab Parliamentary Union in Amman on Saturday.

Al-Ghanem threw the documents of the so-called “deal of the century” in the dustbin, stressing that the plan’s suitable position is in the dustbin of history.

Source: Al-Manar English Website