SANA news agency reported Saturday that Syrian Arab Army units completed operations of dismantling explosives and landmines left behind by terrorists in Saraqeb city after expelling terrorism from it.

Last Thursday, units of the Syrian Arab Army liberated the city of Saraqeb and started to remove what the terrorists have left behind.

The latest field reports pointed out that the Syrian military will soon be able to separate Idlib battle from that of Aleppo, adding that the operations will link Saraqeb to Al-Rashideen.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and SANA