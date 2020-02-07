Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah is scheduled to deliver a speech at the “Martyrdom & Insight” Ceremony which will be held on Sunday, February 16, at 14:30 (Local Time) on the anniversary of the martyr leaders Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh and the 40th Day after the martyrdom of the axis-of-resistance’s martyrs, General Qassem Suleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Sayyed Nasrallah is expected to tackle the latest developments in Lebanon and the region, in light of the so-called ‘deal of the century”, the course of the Syrian army campaign in Idlib, the confrontation between US and the axis-of-resistance, and the conditions of the new government in Lebanon.

February 16 is the martyrdom anniversary of Hezbollah’s Leaders, Sheikh Ragheb Harb, Sayyed Abbas Al-Mousawi and Hajj Imad Mughniyeh, all were assassinated by the Zionist enemy throughout different years of confrontation, but in the same week.

Sheikh Ragheb Harb was assassinated by an Israeli agent on February 16, 1984.

Late Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Abbas al-Mousawi was martyred, along with his wife and son, when an Israeli airstrike attacked his convoy as he was attending the commemoration anniversary of Sheikh Harb on February 16, 1992.

Later on February 12, 2008, Hezbollah’s top military commander Hajj Imad Moghniyeh was martyred in a car bomb attack carried out by Israeli Mossad agents.

On January 3, 2020, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

