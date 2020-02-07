Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the so-called “deal of the century” was born dead, adding that resistance is the only choice which can liberate Palestine.

Sheikh Qassem added that Trump’s deal is inviable for none of the Palestinian forces approved it, pointing out the axis of resistance escalated propaganda against it in order to curb its effects.

His eminence hailed the Islamic Revolution in Iran, stressing that it presented the real benevolent values of Islam and fought the terrorist groups which endangered the whole world.

Sheikh Qassem reiterated his call on all the political parties in Lebanon to give a chance for the new government which can never address the 30-year crisis in days or weeks.

Source: Al-Manar English Website