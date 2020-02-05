The Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed Thursday that Iran’s nuclear deal contributes to maintaining the regional and international stability, adding that ties between Moscow and Tehran are based on mutual respect and amiability as well as joint projects.

At the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of 23 countries, including Iran, Putin cited the augmenting terror threats and military conflict all over the world, adding that the international economic situation is unstable.

Putin underscored the cooperation with Iran in the terror fight campaign, adding that the coordination of efforts between the two countries aim at concluding a comprehensive settlement in Syria and preserving the nuclear deal.

Source: Al-Manar English Website