The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday highlighted a chance to rescue the nation, calling on all the political parties to seize it and avoid failure.

During his weekly meeting with the members of the parliament in Ain Al-Tineh, Speaker Berri stressed that the critical conditions of the country does not allow anyone to play the blame game against the people and institutions, adding that the owners of five banks in Lebanon have recently transferred their personal funds to foreign countries.

wondering why the ministerial statement of the new government included the old approach of tackling the electric power crisis.The House Speaker said that the confidence vote session will be held starting from Tuesday, February 11, in case the ministerial statement is sent to the parliament.

Source: Al-Manar English Website