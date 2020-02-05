Health minister Dr. Hamad Hasan reassured, via Al-Manar TV, that the ministry has not recorded any case of coronavirus infection in Lebanon, adding that the fake propaganda aims at creating a case of confusion and panic among the locals.

Dr. Hasan stressed that the health ministry has taken the necessary proactive measures, adding that the government has formed a committee to fight the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the health ministry specialized staff inspected Tuesday a ship coming from the Far East which docked at Beirut seaport to check the medical situation of its crew and be sure that they are not infected with the virus.

The medical check proved that the ship’s crew were healthy, according to Al-Manar report which added that the health minister was informed about the results of the inspection.

Source: Al-Manar English Website