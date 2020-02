The Command of the Yemeni Armed Forces published a new footage for the “Compact Structure” Campaign which liberated Naham and parts of Al-Jawf and Marib from the Saudi-led mercenaries.

Yemeni military spokesman General Yahya Sarea revealed Friday that the campaign liberated an area of 2500 square kilometers, killed or injured more than 3500 mercenaries, and led to the arrest of around 1500 of them.

Source: Al-Manar English Website