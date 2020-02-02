Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the extent of unfairness, injustice and oppression observed in the so-called ‘deal of the century’ made it inviable, adding that all the Palestinians as well as the Arab and world leaders have rejected it.

Sheikh Qassem said that the US President Donald Trump announced his plan to achieve electoral purposes and rescue his Zionist ally Benjamin Netanyahu, emphasizing that the Palestinian resistance will frustrate this scheme.

His eminence also explained that the US plan aimed at eradicated the Palestinian existence in the occupied territories, adding that in 1948 the Zionists controlled 21 out of 28 thousand square kilometers and that in 1976 ‘Israel’ scattered its settlements in the remaining area which is about 6 thousand square kilometers.

Domestically, Sheikh Qassem called for giving a chance for the new government to prove its efficiency, highlighting the importance of the political stability in Lebanon.

Source: Al-Manar English Website