A crowded rally was held on Sunday off the US embassy in Awkar, Lebanon, to denounce and reject the US “deal of the century” amid strict security measures.

The protestors chanted slogans which highlight the national rights of the Palestinians, stressing that Trump’s plan will fall.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday, January 28, his plan for ‘peace’ in the Middle East, denying the Palestinians all their historical and national rights.

The Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu, who attended the announcement conference, hailed the US plan as it enables ‘Israel’ to annex settlements in the West Bank, stipulates disarming the Palestinian resistance and prevents the refugees from returning to their land.

Source: Al-Manar English Website