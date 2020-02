The Syrian army units managed on Sunday to regain control Zaytan town in Aleppo southwestern countryside after fierce clashes with the Nusra Front terrorists.

The Syrian military also liberated on the same day Dadikh village in southern Saraqeb in Idlib southeastern countryside.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Army units on Saturday had repelled a terrorist attack using car bombs before they could reach their targets west of Aleppo city.

Source: Al-Manar English Website