A fire broke out on a vessel off the coast of Sharjah on Wednesday.

The oil tanker went up in flames at around 4pm, a representative from the UK Maritime Trade Operations told The National.

The tanker was about 40km off the country’s coast between Sharjah and Abu Musa island in the Arabian Gulf.

It is unclear how many crew were on board but the vessel was manned and had been “in the region for about a month,” the representative said.

“The UAE’s coast guard has been assisting those on board,” he said. It is not known if anyone was injured or if the fire has since been extinguished.

The cause of the fire has also not yet been determined.

Officials with the US military said they too knew of the fire, but had no further information, reported AP.

It is the third boat fire in the UAE in two weeks. On Sunday, a yacht caught fire in Dubai Marina and on January 17, a boat erupted in flames off Burj Al Arab after the vessel’s engine failed and some leaked fuel ignited.

Source: Websites