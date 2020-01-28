The US President Donal Trump on Tuesday announced the “Deal of the Century” which he considers as a historic ‘peace’ plan aimed at ending the Israeli-Arab conflict, stressing that Al-Quds (Jerusalem) will remain the undivided capital of ‘Israel’.

In a joint press conference with the Zionist PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump said that US will acknowledge the Israeli sovereignty over all the territories included in the ‘peace’ plan, proposing a four-year freeze of Israeli settlements in area eyed for Palestinian state.

“Israel, the land of the Jews, wants peace.”

“I want the ‘peace’ plan, which makes progress after 70 stalling years, to be fair for the Palestinians,” Trump said.

“I want this deal to be a great deal for the Palestinians, it has to be. Today’s agreement is a historic opportunity for the Palestinians to finally achieve an independent state of their own,” Trump said. “These maps will more than double Palestinian territory and provide a Palestinian capital in Eastern Jerusalem where America will proudly open its embassy.”

Trump said that the Palestinians deserve a better life than that provided by those who exploit their conditions to pervade terror and violence.

Trump also promised $50 billion of investments in the ‘Palestinian State’, thanking UAE, Oman and Bahrain for what he described a great contribution to the deal.

Source: Al-Manar English Website