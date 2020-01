The Syrian army managed on Tuesday to regain full control over Maarat Al-Noaman city in Idlib southern countryside, securing all its neighborhoods after fierce clashes with the terrorist groups.

The following video shows the Syrian army units securing the city.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2ejd0chyEj4&feature=youtu.be

The Syrian Army will announce the city a secure area during the coming hours, according to SANA.

Source: Al-Manar English Website and SANA