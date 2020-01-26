Syrian Army is intensifying its operations against terrorists in Aleppo and Idlib countryside, with army units on Sunday nearing the city of Maarat al-Numan in southern Idlib.

Sources close to militants reported that army units are 700 meters away from the city which is crucial in securing the stretch of the main road between Hama and Aleppo through Idlib.

The battles are part of the offensive launched by the Syrian army in the southern and southeastern countryside of Idlib and the western countryside of Aleppo.

SANA news agency reported that army units cleared al-Ghadfeh town of terrorists and pursued their remnants in Maarat al-Numan.

On Saturday night, the Syrian Army units targeted with intensive bombardments terrorists’ dens and fortified positions along the line which extends from Jam’ayat al-Zahraa to al-Rashidin areas, west of Aleppo, according to the agency.

Earlier on Saturday, the Syrian Army said in a statement that it’s determined to put an end to the violations of the militants of the al-Qaeda-linked Nusra Front and allied militant groups in Aleppo and Idlib, referring to shelling attacks by terrorists on residential areas in Aleppo and de-escalation zones in Idlib.

Also on Saturday, Syrian Foreign Ministry said that the military operation of the Syrian Army will continue in militant-held areas in the countryside of Aleppo and Idlib provinces in northern Syria.

Source: Agencies