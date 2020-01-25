The Lebanese President General Michel Aoun received Saturday a phone call from his French counterpart Emanuel Macron who congratulated him on the formation of the new government, reiterating France’s support to Lebanon and its unity and stability.

Macron also hoped that the new government would work to fulfill the aspirations of the Lebanese and carry out reforms which Lebanon pledged commitment to at Cedre conference.

For his part, President Aoun thanked Macron for his attention and care about Lebanon, emphasizing addressing the current crisis for the sake of reaching the economic recovery.

Source: Al-Manar English Website