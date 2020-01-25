Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni met with a senior official from the International Monetary Fund on Saturday for a “courtesy visit” and not bailout talks.

Wazni met with IMF Alternative Executive Director Sami Geadah at the Finance Ministry, as pressure mounts for the new Cabinet, formed this week, to find the right solutions to the financial crisis and implement urgent reforms.

Wazni’s meeting with Geadah follows a meeting on Friday between Wazni and a delegation from the World Bank led by its regional director Saroj Kumar Jha.

“It is a courtesy visit which aims to get to know the IMF team,” Wazni told AFP.

“The discussions will not focus on an economic rescue plan, which is being prepared (separately) inside government,” he added.

Wazni assumed the post of finance minister on Tuesday with the formation of a long-awaited cabinet after the previous government resigned on October 29.

