The Israeli occupation army deployed the Iron Dome anti-missile systems in anticipation of rocket fire from Gaza, according to media reports which added that holding the so-called ‘Holocaust’ conference in Jerusalem as well as frustrating the Palestinian operation on the Strip’s border escalate tensions.

The Zionist media also reported that a number of booby-trapped balloons from Gaza landed Thursday in various settlements which lie in the Strip’s vicinity, including Ashdod.

Ynet highlighted the protests held in Gaza to demand the immediate release of the bodies of the three Palestinians killed by the Zionist occupation army on the Strip’s border Wednesday night.

