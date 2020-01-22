The Zionist media reported local sources as saying that ‘Israel’ will withhold the bodies of three young Palestinians who were shot dead overnight by the occupation troops on Gaza border.

Israeli occupation soldiers killed, on Tuesday evening, three young Palestinian men near the perimeter fence, in central Gaza, for allegedly breaching the fence and hurling grenades.

The army claimed that the three managed to breach the fence and advanced approximately 400 meters, before they hurled a grenade, or an explosive, at a military post.

According to the army, the soldiers fired many live rounds, and shells, at the three Palestinians, leading to their death.

