The Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri on Wednesday stressed that the parliament will be censoring the new government’s performance and monitoring any case of dereliction, considering that the new cabinet includes professional members who are capable of carrying out the needed necessary programs..

During his weekly meeting with the members of the parliament, Speaker Berri revealed that he demanded the competent authorities to take the necessary measures in order to reinforce the social security.

Source: Al-Manar English Website