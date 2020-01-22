New Lebanese government convened for the first session at Baabda Presidential Palace on Wednesday.

The 20-minister-government of Prime Minister Hassan Diab met for the first time in a session headed by President Michel Aoun.

The government now will focus on drafting the new ministerial statement.

During the session, President Aoun told the ministers their mission was sensitive, urging them to work hard in a bid to regain the Lebanese people’s confidence.

He stressed the need to work on solving the economic crisis in the country, calling on the ministers to implement the economic plan and reforms package set earlier.

Talking to local media ahead of the session, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri voiced optimism over the new government.

Source: Al-Manar