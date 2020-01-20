Unidentified militants launched an airstrike on Sunday targeting Russian Hmeimim airbase in Syria, using unmanned flying vehicles. Air defense systems successfully thwarted the attack which inflicted no damage for the military installation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The airbase, that is located in the province of Lattakia in western Syria, has reportedly been a considerable target for various militants and terrorists that infested the country.

The Russian military has repelled a number of drone and shelling attacks in 2019 alone, destroying 53 drones, and 27 multiple-launch rocket system shells fired towards Hmeimim airbase.

Source: Sputnik