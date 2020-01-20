Confrontations continued in the center of Beirut between the security forces and the demonstrators who took away all what came to their hands and threw them at riot police who responded with tear gas, pepper spray, and water cannons.

Dozens of protesters had converged on the center of the capital Sunday afternoon despite the rainy weather. However, calm prevailed on the sub-streets where the army deployed.

Some protesters had charged at riot police with metallic barriers and rods. Some of them later started hurling stones and firecrackers at riot police guarding Nejmeh Square.

Tensions also rose between protesters and riot police in Al-Baladiyah Street, near the Parliament, after youths started firing stones and explosives at the security forces, turning demonstrations from peaceful to confrontational.

The Lebanese Red Cross announced that its members had transferred 30 wounded people from central Beirut to hospitals, and 40 other injuries had been treated immediately.

The Internal Security Forces were again asking peaceful protesters to maintain the peacefulness of their demonstration and prevent rioters from continuing the attacks or moving away from the place of the riots.

