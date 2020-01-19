A large number of rioters attacked Saturday the security forces near the parliament headquarters in central Beirut, smashing the public and private properties in the area.

The clashes with the security forces continued and moved into the Martyr Square near Annahar Newspaper headquarters, according to Al-Manar reporter.

The security forces fired the tear bombs in order to disperse the rioters who used fireworks and stones to launch their attacks, directing the laser rays into the policemen.

According to NNA, young men threw heavy firecrackers, in addition to a Molotov grenade, taking shelter in a glass façade which they removed from a store, and with branches they pulled out of most trees in the vicinity.

Meanwhile, teams from the Red Cross and Civil Defense arrived at the scene, transporting a number of injured to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Source: Al-Manar English Website