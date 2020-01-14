House Speaker Nabih Berri received on Tuesday at his residence in Ain Al-Tineh, Beirut, the caretaker foreign minister Gebran Bassil, discussing with him the cabinet formation process.

Al-Manar correspondent pointed out that the meeting between the two men was positive, adding that they coordinated their attitudes towards the government creation after a deep discussion.

Public protests erupted on October, 17, 2019, in rejection of the governmental tax policy as caretaker PM Saad Hariri submitted his resignation on October 29.

On December 19, the Prime minister-designate Hassan Diab was nominated to form the new government; however, the political consultations among the various parties have not concluded a final formation.

