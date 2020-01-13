CNN posted a new footage that showed the massive destruction inflicted by the Iranian missiles upon the Ain Al-Asad US base in Iraq on January 8, which refutes President Donald Trump’s claims that the strike left minimal damage.

On January 3, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

On January 8, the Iranian rocketry forces responded by firing 13 ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain Al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar, causing heavy losses upon it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website