Hezbollah Deputy Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem stressed that the martyrdom of General Qassem Suleimani has changed the rules of engagement in a way that prevents the US from resorting to the military power in order to impose its political choices.

Sheikh Qassem added that the overcrowded rallies which mourned the martyr in addition to the Iranian missile response to the assassination stunned the world, struck the US awe and established a new track for the axis of resistance.

“The resolution of the Iraqi parliament ended the stage of the US military existence in the region.”

Domestically, Sheikh Qassem pointed out that Hezbollah is exerting all the possible efforts in order to facilitate the cabinet formation, adding that local, not regional, factors are impeding the governmental process.

Source: Al-Manar English Website