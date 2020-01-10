The daughter of the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force Martyr Qassem Suleimani, Zeinab, stressed Friday that thousands of Suliamnis are ready to march on to the White House, adding that the US crime of assassinating her father is a folly that may never weaken Iran.

“They broke the fragrance bottle, but the scent is everywhere,” Zeinab Suleimani described the assassination, pointing out the martyrdom of her father even strengthen the Iranian nation.

Zeinab Suleimani stressed that murdering her father recalls Karbala epic, highlighting how his body was ripped into pieces to protect the nation and show the world the reality of the Greater Satan, in reference to the United States.

On January 3, a US drone attack targeted a vehicular convoy for the head of the IRGC Al-Quds Force General Qassem Suleimani and the deputy chief of Hasd Shaabi Committee Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, claiming both of them in addition to a number of their companions.

On January 8, the Iranian rocketry forces responded by firing 13 ballistic missiles at the US military base of Ain Al-Asad in Iraq’s Anbar, causing heavy losses upon it.

Source: Al-Manar English Website