According to a Thursday USA Today/Ipsos poll, 55 percent of US citizens say that the assignation of top Iranian military commander Qassem Suleimani has made the country less safe, with half as many claiming it made them safer.

The poll also found that a majority of those surveyed, by 52%-34%, called Trump’s behavior with Iran “reckless.”

There was overwhelming agreement among those surveyed that Suleimani’s assassination made it more likely Iran would attack American interests in West Asia (69%), that there would be attacks on US soil (63%), and that the United States and Iran would go to war (62%).

By 47%-39%, those surveyed said Trump ordered the assassination of Suleimani in an attempt to divert the focus from his impeachment.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that she does not believe Trump had made America safer by assassinating Suleimani, calling the US attack “provocative” and “disproportionate.”

“What happened, in the view of many of us, is not promoting peace, but an escalation,” Pelosi, the highest ranking Democrat in Congress, said at her weekly news conference.

The US House of Representatives passed a resolution on Thursday to stop Trump from further military action against Iran, rebuking the president days after he ordered the strike that martyred General Suleimani and escalated tensions in the region.

The Democratic-controlled House voted 224-194, mostly along party lines, sending the war powers resolution to the Senate. The fate of the resolution is uncertain in the Senate, where Trump’s fellow Republicans hold 53 of the chamber’s 100 seats,

If passed by the House and Senate, the measure does not need Trump’s signature to go into effect.

Source: Sputnik