The Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc called Thursday for the creation of a new government in Lebanon that can cope with the economic crisis in Lebanon and assume the political responsibilities in view of the latest regional developments.

After its regular meeting chaired by MP hajj Mohammad Raad, the bloc issued a statement in which it stressed that the Lebanese people must be involved in the confrontation with the US hegemony and aggression, reminding of the Zionist occupation and the US plots devised against Lebanon’s security, stability and natural resources.

Hezbollah bloc stressed that the heavy participation in the public mourning of General Qassem Suleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis across the Iraqi and Iranian cities sends a strong message to the Americans: Either you withdraw voluntarily, or we expel you by force.

The audacity of firing a group of missiles at the US military base in Iraq is the first slap in their face, according to the statement.

The Loyalty to Resistance bloc called on the Arab peoples and governments to learn form the recent developments in the region to again more audacity in confronting the aggressors and oppressors.

