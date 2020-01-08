Despite the Israeli officials attempt to dissociate the occupation entity from the US-Iran confrontation, PM Benjamin Netanyahu voiced support to the United States and stressed that ‘Israel’ would respond to any attack.

Former Israeli military intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said that who listens to (Sayyed) Nasrallah’s speech would prefer that the conflict keeps between US and Iran and that ‘Israel’ does not take part in it.”

The Zionist analysts also highlighted the Iranian audacity and efficiency in carrying out the revenge for the assassination of General Qassem Suleimani, the head of IRGC’s Quds Force and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, the deputy chief of the Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi Committee in a US drone attack on their convoy at Baghdad airport on Friday, January 3.

Source: Al-Manar English Website