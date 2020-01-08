The videos below show Iranian missiles fired at US base in Iraq Ain al-Assad, in revenge for Washington’s assassination of IRGC’s Quds Force Commander General Qassem Suleimani and Iraq’s Hashd Shaabi depuy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

Dozens of surface-tosurface missiles were launched early on Wednesday at the Ain al-Assad base in Anbar, west of Iraq. US-led coalition headquarters in Erbil were also targeted by the Iranian missiles.

The IRGC said in a statement that no missiles were intercepted.

Source: Agencies