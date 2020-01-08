French President Emanuel Macron in a telephone call with President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday discussed recent developments, regional security, JCPOA and the fifth scaling down nuclear step.

According to the head of the Iranian president’s office for communications Alireza Moezzi who wrote on his tweeter account late on Tuesday Emanuel Macron and Rouhani in a telephone conversation examined recent developments, regional security, JCPOA and the fifth nuclear step.

Iranian cabinet in a statement on Sunday announced the country’s decision to take the final step to reduce commitments to the JCPOA.

Source: IRNA