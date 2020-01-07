Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on Tuesday in Damascus on a visit during which he met President Bashar al-Assad at the Russian forces assembly location in Damascus.

President al-Assad and President Putin listened to a military briefing by the commander of the Russian forces operating in Syria.

President Putin offered congratulations to the Russian forces operating in Syria on occasion of Christmas.

President al-Assad also congratulated the Russian officers and soldiers on occasion of Christmas, expressing the appreciation of himself and the Syrian people for the sacrifices made by the Russian forces alongside their counterparts in the Syrian Arab Army.

Source: SANA